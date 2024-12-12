Kurtis Rourke earned ‘respect’ from Americans as starting Canadian QB for Indiana Hoosiers

Kurtis Rourke has proven that a Canadian quarterback can lead an American school against the elite programs in the NCAA.

The 24-year-old native of Oakville, Ont. has produced arguably the best season ever by a Canuck playing power conference college football. He led the country in QB rating at 181.4 while completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,827 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 starts.

“It’s a little surreal, I’m glad I have the platform and can hopefully pave the way for other Canadian quarterbacks, have some people look up to me and know that they can make it, they can play at the highest level and then ultimately play pro hopefully,” Rourke said.

The six-foot-five, 231-pound passer posted a 10-1 win-loss record as the Hoosiers went 11-1 during the regular season, earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. He missed one-and-a-half games due to a right thumb injury, which he suffered against Nebraska when he followed through on a throw.

His thumb hit a defender’s hand, breaking one of the small bones. Dr. Lance Rettig put two screws on both sides of the break, according to Rourke. The passer said his thumb feels 100 percent as he prepares to travel to South Bend, Ind., for a first-round matchup with Notre Dame on Friday, Dec. 20, at 8:00 pm. EST. It’s the first time ever a Canadian QB will start for a team in the CFP.

“That’s all I hope for is that other Canadian quarterbacks can learn from my experience, look up to me and know that they could do it as well,” Rourke said. “I’m glad that it’s having such a big impact in Canada. It’s about time that Canada got some respect from the Americans about the Canadians.”

Rourke has accepted an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl, during which NFL scouts can get an up-close look at him through measurements, testing, interviews, and practices. The event concludes with a game on Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He hopes to receive an invitation to the 2025 NFL Combine taking place in Indianapolis, Ind, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2025.

“I really like what Josh Allen’s been doing, he’s having an MVP season. He’s a bigger guy, I feel like I relate a little bit to him,” Rourke said. “It’s been awesome to watch his growth.”

Performing well in the CFP, Shrine Bowl, and — if it comes to fruition — the NFL Combine would boost Rourke’s draft stock and give him a chance to be the highest-selected Canadian QB in NFL Draft history.