Former CFL QB Seth Doege to be named offensive coordinator at Arizona

Former CFL quarterback Seth Doege is finalizing a deal to become the new offensive coordinator at the University of Arizona, according to Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority.

The 35-year-old spent the 2014 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, making one start. He completed 45.2 percent of his passes for 150 yards, zero touchdowns, and five interceptions and ran five times for 26 yards. He was released by the team prior to the start of the 2015 season.

The six-foot-one, 197-pound passer was a collegiate standout at Texas Tech University, completing 69.0 percent of his passes for 8,636 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 26 interceptions. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and spent part of the year on their practice roster.

Doege began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Bowling Green State University before stints at the University of Southern California, the University of Mississippi, Purdue University, and Marshall University.

The native of San Angelo, Texas, was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Thundering Herd this past season. He helped the team defeat the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to win the Sun Belt Conference and was named a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which is given annually to the best assistant coach in the country.

Doege’s younger brother, Jarret, currently plays quarterback for the Edmonton Elks. He is the second former CFL quarterback to garner a high-profile college coaching position this off-season, joining Tino Sunseri.