Canadian receiver Joey Corcoran declares for CFL and NFL drafts

Canadian receiver Joey Corcoran has chosen to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility, he announced on social media.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound wideout has spent the past five years at the University of New Hampshire but has only seen regular playing time over the past three seasons. The native of Montreal, Que. has made 126 receptions for 1,476 yards and eight touchdowns over his collegiate career with the Wildcats, including 39 catches for 459 yards and a career-high four touchdowns this past season.

“First off, I wanted to thank my family for everything you’ve done for me throughout this journey. Without you guys, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Everything I do is for you guys and that will never change. You guys are my motivation and why I work as hard as I do on a daily basis,” Corcoran said in a social media post.

“I wanted to thank Selwyn House School and St.Paul’s School for accepting me as a player and developing me into the man I am today. To UNH, these past five years have been the best years of my life. To my friends that turned into family, see you at my wedding, fellas. The memories we created will last a lifetime and I wish every one of you guys good luck in your life going forward. To the coaches, I thank you for taking a chance on a kid from Montreal and trusting that I could play this game. I appreciate everyone who elevated my game to the next level and kept me on the right path off the field.”

“To a kid that believed Division I was just a fantasy that could never be achieved, keep going, kid. I am very excited to see what the future holds. With that being said, I have decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and enter the draft.”

The NFL Draft will take place from Apr. 24 and Apr. 26, while the CFL Draft will follow taking place in early May (an official date has not been set).