It’s the Xs and Argos season finale and awards extravaganza! Hosts Ben Grant and JB recap the season, take a close look at the Argos’ coaching staff, and consider Toronto’s priority re-signings heading into the offseason. Plus, they’ll close the show by handing out their 2024 Xs and Argos awards.

