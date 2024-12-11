Calgary Stampeders extend five-time All-CFL kicker Rene Paredes through 2026

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian kicker Rene Paredes through 2026. He was slated to become a free agent in February.

The 39-year-old went 41-of-44 on his field goal attempts this past season, a conversion rate of 93.2 percent. He also improved his career-long with a 57-yarder in the Labour Day Classic against the Edmonton Elks.

The five-foot-eleven, 196-pound kicker has made 87.9 percent of his career field goal attempts, hitting 587-of-668 boots. He has also made 488-of-517 convert attempts.

“He’s been a mainstay of the organization for a long time and it’s always a big day when Rene makes a commitment to remain with the Stampeders,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson in a statement. “He’s a big part of the team and he’s a big part of the community.”

“I’m very excited to be back with the organization,” said Paredes. “My family and I love the city and it’s a blessing to have spent my entire career as a Stampeder. The last two seasons have been a challenge for us as a team but I’m looking forward to doing everything I can to help turn things around.”

The Concordia University product has played 13 seasons in Calgary and dressed for 229 career regular season games, which ranks second in club history. The two-time Grey Cup champion ranks eighth all-time in CFL scoring with 2,286 career points.

The native of Caracas, Venezuela was raised in Montreal and now resides in Calgary full-time.