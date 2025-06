Justin Dunk and John Hodge discuss the Edmonton Elks re-signing quarterback Tre Ford, the complaints of veteran CFL quarterback Cody Fajardo, the league’s illegal interference rule, Canadian QB Kurtis Rourke leading the University of Indiana to the college football playoff, new GM Ted Goveia addressing Hamilton’s long Grey Cup drought, and provide an update on CFL free agency.

