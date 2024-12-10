Toronto Argonauts sign three, including Texas State product Brian Holloway

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian defensive lineman Ifenna Onyeka, American linebacker Brian Holloway, and Canadian linebacker Ife Onyemenam.

Onyeka was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Carleton University who returned to the Ravens for his final season of collegiate eligibility. The six-foot-one, 249-pound defender made 22.5 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one forced fumble at Carleton this past season to finish his collegiate career with 81.5 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles over 34 games.

The native of Brampton, Ont. is the younger brother of former CFL linebacker Nakas Onyeka and Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive back Kosi Onyeka and the cousin of Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive back Godfrey Onyeka and Ottawa Redblacks’ defensive lineman Kene Onyeka.

Holloway made 153 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 24 collegiate games at Texas State University. The six-foot, 225-pound defender was named second-team All-Sun Belt in his final collegiate season but spent this past year out of football. He started his collegiate career at Kilgore College before transferring to Southern Methodist University where he made 31 tackles, one fumble recovery, and one pass knockdown over 25 games.

Onyemenam was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University where he made 126 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, 12 pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. The native of Toronto, Ont. attended training camp with the Argonauts earlier this year but didn’t make the club’s final roster. He remained a free agent for the entire CFL season.