Tampa Bay Buccaneers work out two CFL punters: sources

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked out CFL punters Jake Julien and Nik Constantinou on Tuesday morning, per sources.

Julien was named All-CFL with the Edmonton Elks this past season, punting 107 times for 5,773 yards to lead the league in gross average (54.0 yards) and net average (40.0 yards). He also tied for the CFL lead with eight punts inside the 10-yard-line and recorded 15 singles, including a memorable game-winner in overtime.

The native of Barrie, Ont. was originally selected by the Ottawa Redblacks in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft but chose to return to school for his final year of collegiate eligibility at Eastern Michigan University. He signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released during training camp.

The 26-year-old attended training camp with the Redblacks in 2023 before being cut and signing with Edmonton. He finished eighth in the league among punters last year with a gross average of 45.4 yards.

Constantinou punted 102 times with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this past season, finishing sixth league-wide in gross average (47.1 yards) and third in net average (36.8 yards).

The 25-year-old native of Melbourne, Australia was a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft out of Texas A&M University. He signed with the Tiger-Cats in May following his release from the Denver Broncos.

All CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, 2025, but can’t sign contracts with teams south of the border until Jan. 6, 2025.

The Buccaneers currently sit first in the NFC South with a record of 7-6.