Longtime CFL QB Antonio Pipkin retires from professional football

Longtime CFL quarterback Antonio Pipkin has retired from professional football.

The 29-year-old native of Gary, Ind. signed with the Montreal Alouettes in 2017 following a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals. He spent three years with the team, going 2-4 as a starter and completing 54.4 percent of his passes for 1,295 yards, four touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Pipkin also rushed 58 times for 318 yards and nine scores.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound passer signed with the Edmonton Elks in 2020 but never saw the field with the team due to the cancellation of the CFL season. He was a member of the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, B.C. Lions in 2022, and Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023, contributing primarily as a short-yardage quarterback. He was released by Saskatchewan in June and went unsigned for the 2024 season.

In total, Pipkin completed 54.4 percent of his passes for 1,903 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over 45 career CFL regular season games. He also rushed 153 times for 635 yards and 26 scores.

“Dear football, I love you forever. You changed my life forever!” said Pipkin in a statement. “God is and still is the reason. I’m retired and ready to fully pursue this next chapter. I will save the long message, for the story is not over, just the end of a chapter! God, continue to author my life and please allow me to follow. With the deepest gratitude, thank you!”

Pipkin played collegiately at Tiffin University in Ohio and broke every major passing record for the program. He completed 65 percent of his passes for 10,799 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions over 44 career games. He also rushed for 2,190 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Editor’s note: Pipkin’s statement was lightly edited for clarity.