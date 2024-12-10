Former CFL player Christophe Normand sentenced to three months in prison

Former CFL fullback Christophe Normand has been sentenced to three months in prison, according to Erika Aubin of Le Journal de Montréal.

The 33-year-old native of Bromont, Que. was charged with luring a minor for sexual purposes in 2022 and was later found guilty. The victim was a 15-year-old girl who attended the school at which Normand worked as a substitute teacher during the off-season. The Montreal Alouettes released him when the charges were laid.

A report from October indicated that Normand, who now works as a carpenter, sought to avoid prison by serving eight to twelve months of house arrest, while the prosecution suggested a prison sentence of four to six months. He will serve his time intermittently, followed by three years of probation.

Normand was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft out of Laval Université where he won two Vanier Cups. He spent seven seasons in the league as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Edmonton Elks, and Alouettes, recording 12 carries for 107 yards, 20 receptions for 103 yards, two kick returns for 17 yards, and 31 special teams tackles.