B.C. Lions sign dual-threat QB Garrett Shrader

The B.C. Lions have signed American quarterback Garrett Shrader.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound dual-threat passer finished his collegiate career at Syracuse University where he went 16-15 as a starter from 2021 to 2023, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 5,771 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 436 times for 1,694 yards and 31 scores.

The native of Charlotte, N.C. started his collegiate career at Mississippi State University where he completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2019. He also ran for 587 yards and six touchdowns before being converted the receiver in 2020.

The 24-year-old went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft and did not play football this past season.

The Lions now have three quarterbacks under contract for 2025, including starter Nathan Rourke, Chase Brice, and Shrader.