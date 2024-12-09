Ottawa Redblacks pluck Deionte Knight, Jeremy Murphy from Hamilton, Winnipeg

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed two Canadians away from other teams, adding defensive lineman Deionte Knight and receiver Jeremy Murphy.

Knight joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in July when he was claimed off Toronto’s practice roster. The 25-year-old native of Ajax, Ont. was originally selected by the Argonauts with the tenth overall pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of Western University.

The six-foot-three, 290-pound defender has played 33 regular season games with Toronto and Hamilton and recorded 23 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble. He has made one career start at defensive tackle.

Murphy was a third-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of Concordia University to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 25-year-old native of Saint-Bruno, Que. played three games over two seasons with the team but was primarily on the practice roster. He has yet to register a reception during the regular season.

During his collegiate career with the Stingers, the six-foot-one, 191-pound target was the U Sports Rookie of the Year, a two-time RSEQ all-star, and made 86 catches for 1,387 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Knight and Murphy finished the 2024 CFL season on the practice rosters in Hamilton and Winnipeg, respectively, making them free agents as soon as the off-season got underway.