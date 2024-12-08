Carolina Panthers’ RB Chuba Hubbard becomes second Canadian to rush for over 1,000 yards in NFL season

Carolina Panthers’ running back Chuba Hubbard has surpassed the thousand-yard rushing threshold for the 2024 season, marking just the second time in NFL history that a Canadian has achieved that feat.

The native of Sherwood Park, Alta. entered this week ranked sixth in NFL rushing yards and needed 81 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles to put him over the milestone. He passed that mark mid-way through the third quarter, finishing the game with 26 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown in a 22-16 loss.

The Canadian Express delivers ?: FOX pic.twitter.com/Dl8Y3wwmdg — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 8, 2024

No Canadian has gone over the thousand-yard mark since Rueben Mayes did it in 1986. The native of North Battleford, Sask. amassed 286 carries for 1,353 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie year with the New Orleans Saints, setting a record that has not been approached before or since.

Mayes saw his production drop each season for the remainder of his career, managing just 917 yards the following season. Other challengers have come up significantly shorter, with Tim Biakabutuka topping out at 718 yards during his best rushing season in 1999 and Hubbard climbing to 902 yards last year.

Since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Oklahoma State product has already surpassed Biakabutuka and Hall of Famer Bronko Nagurski to reach second all-time in rushing yards by a Canadian. Through 62 career games, he has toted the rock 720 times for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns, while catching 113 passes for 719 yards with two more majors through the air.

Hubbard has rushed 215 times for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns this season, while catching 35 passes for 141 yards and another score. With four games remaining, the 25-year-old has the single-season rushing record for a Canadian well within reach.

The Panthers (3-10) will next face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 15 at 1:00 p.m. EST.