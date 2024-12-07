New Orleans Saints waive Canadian OL Kyle Hergel

The New Orleans Saints have waived Canadian offensive lineman Kyle Hergel for the third time this year.

By exposing Hergel to waivers, all 31 other NFL teams will have a chance to claim his services before he can be returned to the Saints’ practice roster.

The Toronto native signed with the Saints after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, earning $20,000 USD in guaranteed money. He was waived following training camp but brought back on the practice roster, receiving elevation for the first time in Week 4. The following week, he was formally signed to the active roster and appeared in a total of five games before being waived once again. He was signed again last week to play a sixth game but will now go through the same process.

Hergel transferred to Boston College for his final collegiate season in 2023 where he started at left guard and was named All-ACC honourable mention. He spent the two previous seasons at Texas State where he was named All-Sun Belt honourable mention in 2021 and third-team All-Sun Belt in 2022.

The six-foot-three, 302-pound blocker started his collegiate career at North Dakota where he was named the FCS Independent Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after redshirting the previous year. Over 54 career collegiate starts, he allowed five sacks and 32 pressures on 1,774 pass-blocking snaps.

At his Boston College pro day, Hergel leaped 33 inches in the vertical jump, which would have tied for eighth at the NFL Combine among offensive linemen. He also recorded a 113-inch broad jump, which would have tied for ninth at the NFL Combine, and 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, which would have tied for fourth.

Hergel also ran the forty-yard dash in 5.39 seconds, the short shuttle in 4.61 seconds, and the three-cone drill in 7.84 seconds. He was a last-minute addition to this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl, where he played centre.

The blocker was selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who will hold his exclusive rights in perpetuity.

The New Orleans Saints (4-8) will visit the New York Giants (2-10) on Sunday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST.