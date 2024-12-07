Alouettes’ QB Cody Fajardo believes he was ‘a torn hamstring away’ from winning CFL M.O.P.

Montreal Alouettes’ quarterback Cody Fajardo believes his 2024 campaign would have entered rarefied air if a mid-season injury didn’t derail it.

The 32-year-old quarterback sat down with Chris Murray of NevadaSportsNet this week for his annual check-in and made some bold claims about what his early season trajectory might have resulted in.

“Statistically, it was one of my best years,” Fajardo claimed. “In terms of missed games, it’s the most games I’ve missed in my career. I’m a torn hamstring away from probably being the MVP of the league, which is unfortunate because I was playing at an all-time level early, riding that Grey Cup win and that confidence into this year. We started off 5-0. I end up tearing my hamstring missing the next four games. Our backup comes in and plays extremely well.”

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ running back Brady Oliveira won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award after racking up 1,829 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was the East Division finalist after throwing for 2,346 more yards and twice as many touchdowns as Fajardo.

Fajardo completed 268-of-364 passes (73.6 percent) for 3,105 yards with 16 touchdowns versus seven interceptions in 13 starts last season, rushing 51 times for 277 yards with three majors. The Nevada product posted a 7-5-1 win-loss-tie record, as the team finished first in the East Division. However, his performance faltered down the stretch as a combination of injury and significant life events caused him to sit out five games.

“Reflecting on the year, football, it doesn’t matter how much you love it, it’ll never love you back and how much you pour into it. Injuries are part of the game, so you’ve got to find a way to react and adapt,” Fajardo said. “Champions know how to adapt to that, and I just felt like when I came back, trying to get back into rhythm was the biggest thing. After I got back, got healthy, I came to Reno, missed a game because my son was born, went a whole week without practice, and then basically played a game after sitting at home for two weeks.”

The Alouettes’ slow finish to the year didn’t cost them in the standings but the team was upset by the Toronto Argonauts in the East Final. Fajardo finished that game 27-of-42 passing for 330 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing for 49 yards on eight carries and losing a fumble.

“Speaking to the last game of the season, we’re the best team in the league all year. We had four fumbles in their territory and we lose by two points,” he explained. “So, it was one of those games that just felt like it wasn’t going our way. But it just goes to show how good that football team was because we had six turnovers and we lost the turnover battle pretty bad and we still had a chance to win. We’re a two-point conversion away from going into overtime.”

That playoff loss could wind up being Fajardo’s final one as an Alouette, as his absence during the year provided backup Davis Alexander a chance to showcase himself. With free agency looming, Montreal moved to proactively lock up the youngster with a three-year contract extension and has named him the starter going forward. That leaves their veteran incumbent on the outs, just one year after leading the team to an unlikely Grey Cup victory.

Both quarterbacks cannot financially co-exist under the terms of their current contracts, which will force the Alouettes to release, trade, or renegotiate with Fajardo before January 15 — when he is scheduled to receive a $200,000 offseason bonus. General manager Danny Maciocia has said he will assist the former Grey Cup MVP in finding a starting job elsewhere but those seats all appear to be filled, leaving the future uncertain.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Fajardo admitted. “The CFL is such year to year. Our backup came in and he played really well. He’s a younger guy. He’s 26 years old. I’m 32. The team felt like they didn’t want to get him out of the building, so they locked him up for a three-year deal. I’m still under a one-year deal. There’s some talk behind the scenes. You just never know.”

“Sometimes when you commit to a guy, it might force you out, it might force you into a different role. The thing for me is I’m in a great position where I’ve played 10 years professionally. I’m not going to jump at the first opportunity that comes my way. I’m going to jump at the right opportunity. Having a family of four, two kids and my wife and me, you’ve got to make sure the decision you’re making is more for the situation as opposed to just chasing the next opportunity or chasing money.”

The Alouettes have said they are open to discussing a new contract with Fajardo which would keep him around at a reduced price. He’ll have to weigh that against opportunities on the open market, where teams like Edmonton, Saskatchewan and B.C. could all be on the lookout for quality backups.