Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign Canadian DT Charbel Dabire

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have inked Canadian defensive tackle Charbel Dabire to a one-year contract extension.

The six-foot-one, 290-pound defender appeared in just four games in 2024 due to a knee injury, notching four defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The 27-year-old had a career year in 2023, suiting in all 18 games for the first time ever while recording 13 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and two sacks.

Originally selected by the Riders 44th overall in the fifth round of the 2019 CFL Draft, Dabire has played all four CFL campaigns in Saskatchewan. In 59 career regular-season games, the Toronto native has registered 41 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles and eight sacks.

Dabire played collegiately for Wagner College in New York, suiting up in 33 games over three seasons. He recorded 73 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two sacks and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown during his time as a Seahawk.