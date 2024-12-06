Ottawa Redblacks’ receiver Kalil Pimpleton works out for Cleveland Browns: report

The Cleveland Browns hosted Ottawa Redblacks’ receiver Kalil Pimpleton for a workout on Friday, according to a report from KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Pimpleton appeared in just eight games as a rookie due to injury but led the CFL with an average of 89.4 receiving yards per game. He finished the 2024 season with 45 receptions for 715 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to his receiving exploits, he also returned 15 punts for 252 yards and a touchdown, as well as 10 kickoffs for 237 yards.

The 25-year-old speedster made an immediate impact after being activated off of the practice roster in Week 6, going off for 153 yards receiving and a touchdown in his first CFL game. He topped that performance with 167 yards and a major in the regular season finale, before making 13 catches for 134 yards in the Redblacks’ lone playoff game.

Pimpleton began his college career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Central Michigan, catching 170 passes for 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns in 33 games while adding 39 carries for 299 yards and five more scores. The five-foot-seven, 175-pound speedster was also a threat in the return game, fielding 48 punts for 568 yards and winning MAC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021 after returning two for touchdowns.

The native of Muskegon, Mich. clocked a 4.49 forty-yard dash at his pro day but went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. He later signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent and went on to spend the year on the New York Giants’ practice roster, being released after training camp the following year.

Ottawa has Pimpleton under contract for the 2025 season although, like all CFL players, he’s eligible to sign an NFL contract this off-season. This was his first NFL workout of the offseason, with the Browns also hosting Toronto Argonauts’ defensive tackle Ralph Holley.

The NFL workout window opened on November 18 and closes on February 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. CFL players can sign futures contracts with NFL teams beginning on January 6, 2025.