Electric Edmonton: Elks sign Canadian QB Tre Ford to contract extension

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian quarterback Tre Ford to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season.

After playing out his three-year rookie CFL deal, the 26-year-old signs a fresh multi-year agreement. General manager Ed Hervey said he wanted to give him “every opportunity” to be the starter in Edmonton.

“Today marks the beginning of Tre Ford’s opportunity to take the reigns as the starting quarterback of this franchise,” Hervey said in a statement. “He has expressed the desire to compete for this opportunity since his arrival in Edmonton and will be given the chance to do so for the Green and Gold. We believe in his potential and are excited to see what he can become for this organization and city over the next three seasons.”

The University of Waterloo graduate shared starting QB duties with McLeod Bethel-Thompson in 2024. The Niagara Falls, Ont. native started five games and produced a 4-1 win-loss record. Bethel-Thompson went 0-7 to begin the year and finished 3-10.

Ford completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 1,137 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing 23 times for 206 yards, 9.0 per carry, this past season.

“I’m very excited to sign an extension with the Edmonton Elks,” Ford said as part of the announcement. “I can’t wait to get back in the locker room with the guys and work with all the new coaches. There are exciting times ahead, I can feel it. Go Elks!”

The six-foot-one, 195-pound dual-threat QB has dressed for 38 games in his three-year CFL career, starting 18 with a 9-9 win-loss record. Ford has completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards, 24 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The signal-caller with 4.45 speed has rushed 108 times for 977 yards, nine per carry, with three majors.

Ford was selected in the first round, eighth overall during the 2022 CFL Draft.