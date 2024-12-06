The Cleveland Browns will work out Toronto Argonauts’ defensive tackle Ralph Holley on Friday, according to a report from KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Holley developed into an impact player for the Argonauts during his rookie CFL season, appearing in 16 games while recording 22 defensive tackles and a forced fumble. He also generated eight sacks, finishing in a five-way tie for the league lead.

The 25-year-old continued to play a meaningful role in Toronto’s run to the 111th Grey Cup, suiting up in all three postseason games. He notched one tackle and a sack in the East Final, but was held off the stat sheet in the other two contests.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound disruptor signed with the Argos in October 2023 after spending the previous two years in the United States Football League with the Philadelphia Stars. He recorded 17 total tackles and a sack while playing spring football.

The West Bloomfield, Mich. native played collegiately at Western Michigan University from 2016 to 2021. He recorded 138 tackles, 45.5 for loss, 20.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over 50 games with the Broncos. He was named first-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2020 and second-team All-Mid-American Conference in 2021.

At his 2022 pro day, Holley ran a 4.99 time in the 40-yard dash, 4.67 short shuttle, and 7.53 three-cone drill while recording a 30-inch vertical, eight-foot, 10-inch broad jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 24 times.

Toronto has Holley under contract for the 2025 season, although like all CFL players, he’s eligible to sign an NFL contract this off-season. He previously worked out for the Tennessee Titans on November 27.

The NFL workout window opened on November 18 and closes on February 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST. CFL players can sign futures contracts with NFL teams beginning on January 6, 2025.