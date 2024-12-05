Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ DB Tyrell Ford works out for New Orleans Saints: sources

Canadian defensive back Tyrell Ford worked out for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, per sources.

The 26-year-old was named All-CFL at cornerback this past season when he made 51 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, and seven interceptions with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He is a pending free agent.

The native of Niagara Falls, Ont. was a second-round pick in the 2022 CFL Draft out of the University of Waterloo. He made three defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles during his rookie season in Winnipeg, making one start.

The five-foot-eleven, 188-pound defender attended rookie minicamp with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and received renewed NFL interest in 2023, working out for the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals. He eventually signed with the Packers, though he was released at the conclusion of training camp.

All CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, 2025, but can’t sign contracts until Jan. 6, 2025. Ford is the twin brother of Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford.