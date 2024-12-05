Ticats ‘confident’ GM Ted Goveia can help team achieve ultimate goal: bring another Grey Cup to Hamilton

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have officially named Ted Goveia the team’s general manager.

Goveia spent the previous 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, most recently as the senior assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

“Ted’s extensive knowledge, leadership and experience, combined with his championship pedigree, make him a tremendous addition to our organization. We are confident that his vision will help us achieve our ultimate goal of bringing another Grey Cup to Hamilton,” president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement.

Goveia’s first job in the CFL came with the Toronto Argonauts in 2010 where he served in multiple roles, including running backs coach, Canadian scouting director, and player personnel director. He won a home Grey Cup in Toronto in 2012 while Scott Milanovich, Hamilton’s current bench boss, was the head coach.

The native of Burlington, Ont. previously spent 15 years coaching in U Sports at Mount Allison University, McMaster University, and the University of British Columbia. He is a former member of Football Canada’s board of directors, where he served alongside the Honourable Lois Mitchell, the mother of Tiger-Cats’ CEO Scott Mitchell. He also held coaching positions in the CJFL with the Burlington Braves and Oakville Longhorns.

“Having grown up in the area, I understand how much the Tiger-Cats mean to this community,” said Goveia. “I’d like to thank Scott Mitchell, Bob Young, Stelco, and the Hamilton Sports Group, along with Orlondo Steinauer, Matt Afinec, and the entire Ticats organization, for their trust and belief in me. I’m incredibly excited to get started.”

The position became available after Ed Hervey was hired away by the Edmonton Elks as the team’s general manager. Mitchell, football operations president Orlondo Steinauer, and chief operating officer Matt Afinec were on the selection committee, with legendary CFL coach and executive Wally Buono serving as a consultant.