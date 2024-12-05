Montreal Alouettes re-sign Canadian RB Sean Thomas Erlington

The Montreal Alouettes have signed Canadian running back Sean Thomas Erlington to a one-year extension through 2025.

“I’ve known Sean since his college days, and no matter the task we give him, he rolls up his sleeves and delivers,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “Towards the end of the season, the team entrusted him with more responsibility, and he responded by doing an excellent job for our offence. We’re happy he’s continuing his career with us.”

The five-foot-nine, 217-pound ball-carrier rushed 23 times for 125 yards, caught five passes for 42 yards, and recorded five special teams tackles over 18 regular season games in 2024. He also registered 38 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards in the East Final.

The native of Montreal, Que. joined the team as a free agent this past off-season following a six-year run with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He has rushed 230 times for 1,383 yards and seven touchdowns, caught 76 passes for 761 yards and four scores, and made 15 special teams tackles over his CFL career.

The 32-year-old played collegiately at the Université de Montreal, winning a Vanier Cup in 2014 when Maciocia was the head coach.