Former CFL QB Tino Sunseri to be named UCLA offensive coordinator: report

Former CFL quarterback Tino Sunseri will be the next offensive coordinator at UCLA, according to Zach Osterman of the IndyStar.

The 35-year-old native of Pittsburgh, Pa. is currently the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at Indiana University, coaching Canadian passer Kurtis Rourke to a sensational campaign. The native of Oakville, Ont. completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions over 11 starts with the Hoosiers this season, going 10-1.

Sunseri will reportedly replace Eric Bieniemy Jr., who was UCLA’s assistant head coach and offensive coordinator this past season. The 55-year-old native of New Orleans, La. is most well-known for his 10-year run with the Kansas City Chiefs during which he won two Super Bowls as an assistant under Andy Reid.

Sunseri played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2013 to 2015, completing 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,368 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also carried the ball 27 times for 143 yards and one score, winning a Grey Cup as a backup in his rookie season behind Darian Durant and Drew Willy.

The six-foot, 215-pounder has coached at Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama, James Madison, and Indiana since the end of his playing career in Riderville.