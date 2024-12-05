Canadian OL Kristian Matte retires after 14 seasons with Montreal Alouettes

Offensive lineman Kristian Matte has retired from the CFL following 14 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes.

The six-foot-four, 296-pound blocker played 190 career regular-season games with the team, which ranks eighth in franchise history. He helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup in 2010 and 2023 and was twice named All-East Division.

“This is the end of an era. Matte was quite a player and always acted as a true gentleman,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement.

“He played a key role within our team during his career and did an excellent job leading our younger players. He spoke up in our locker room when the team needed it and never hesitated to encourage his teammates at other times. The Alouettes can consider themselves fortunate to have had such a leader on their team all these years.”

The 39-year-old native of St-Hubert, Que. was a first-round pick in the 2010 CFL Draft out of Concordia University. He is one of only four players to ever play 14 or more seasons with the Alouettes, joining Anthony Calvillo, Scott Flory, and Peter Dalla Riva.