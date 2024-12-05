B.C. Lions sign four, including six-foot-six receiver Jalen Sample

The B.C. Lions have signed four Americans, including receivers Jalen Sample and Deuce Watts, linebacker Mike Smith Jr., and Amechi ‘A.J.’ Uzodinma.

Sample was in training camp with the Lions this past year and made two catches for 47 yards during the preseason. The six-foot-six, 200-pound target played collegiately at Minnesota State University where he made 114 receptions for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns and was named All-Conference in his senior season.

Watts spent a portion of this past season on B.C.’s practice roster. Before that, the six-foot-one, 196-pound native of Chicago, Il. made 81 receptions for 1,407 yards and 16 touchdowns over three seasons at Tulane University and spent part of the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith Jr. made 25 total tackles, three tackles for loss, seven sacks, and one pass breakup during his senior season at Baylor University. The six-foot-one, 231-pound defender spent a portion of this past season on B.C.’s practice roster and previously played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Liberty University.

Uzodinma made 172 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 44 pass breakups, ten interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 57 collegiate games at Ball State University. The six-foot, 193-pound native of Orlando, Fla. attended training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.