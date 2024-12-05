Former CFL LB Alex Singleton nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award

The Denver Broncos have nominated Canadian-American linebacker Alex Singleton for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

The 30-year-old has been highly active in the community during his tenure with the Broncos, volunteering at the Special Olympics Winter Games, raising money through his Tackling Inclusion initiative, co-hosting virtual workouts with his sister during the COVID-19 pandemic, doing the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Colorado, presenting at school assemblies, and attending weekly events in support of various sports in Colorado.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recognizes outstanding leadership on and off the field and will be awarded on Thursday, Feb. 6 ahead of Super Bowl LIX. All 32 teams nominate one player for consideration.

The six-foot-two, 240-pound defender recorded 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and one pass knockdown over three games to start the season before suffering a torn ACL.

The 30-year-old has played 76 career NFL games since joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, making 633 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, four sacks, 13 pass knockdowns, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Broncos.

The native of Thousand Oaks, Calif., is currently in the second year of a three-year, $18 million contract he signed with the Broncos before last season. He also serves as one of Denver’s captains.

Singleton was a first-round pick of the Calgary Stampeders in the 2016 CFL Draft. He recorded 123 tackles over his final two years in Canada and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017.