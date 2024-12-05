3DownNation Podcast: Riders re-sign Harris, Elks hire Kilam, Lions hire Pierce, Ticats hire Goveia

John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss the Saskatchewan Roughriders signing franchise quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year contract extension, the Edmonton Elks hiring Mark Kilam as their new head coach, the B.C. Lions hiring Buck Pierce as their new head coach, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hiring Ted Goveia as their new general manager, who the Winnipeg Blue Bombers could replace Pierce with, and Ricky Ray not being ready to get into coaching. Please enjoy the show and subscribe on your favourite podcast provider.

