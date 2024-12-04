Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign LB Tony Jones through 2026

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American linebacker Tony Jones to a two-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2026. He was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot-two, 235-pound native of Casselberry, Fla. joined the team in June following his release from the Edmonton Elks and played 12 games, recording 49 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. He made six starts at weak-side linebacker and five starts at middle linebacker during the regular season and remained the team’s starter at middle linebacker during the playoffs.

The 29-year-old played 19 regular season games over two seasons with the Elks, recording 43 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Jones was a standout with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League in 2021 as he was named first-team All-IFL and the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He finished his collegiate career at Texas Tech University where he made 77 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three pass knockdowns, and three fumble recoveries over 24 games.

Adam Bighill and Kyrie Wilson, Winnipeg’s day-one starters at linebacker this past season, are both pending free agents. Bighill made 48 defensive tackles and one sack over 10 regular season games before suffering a torn ACL, while Wilson made 28 defensive tackles and one sack over eight regular season games.

For the rest of Winnipeg’s free agent list, click here.