Manitoba Bisons narrow head coaching search to four finalists

The University of Manitoba Bisons have whittled down their head coaching search to four finalists, per sources. Those still in the hunt are Stan Pierre, Stevenson Bone, Cory Waldbauer, and Ryan Karhut.

Pierre has been with the Bisons for 27 years and served as the team’s assistant head coach and defensive coordinator since 2005. He has helped guide Manitoba to three Hardy Cups, two Mitchell Bowls, and one Vanier Cup and coached two winners of the Presidents’ Trophy, which is presented annually to the U Sports football Defensive Player of the Year.

Bone has served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach of the UBC Thunderbirds for the past three years, helping the team make a Vanier Cup appearance in 2023. The native of Darien, Conn. played quarterback collegiately at Western University before coaching stints with the Guelph Gryphons, London Jr. Mustangs (OVFL), and Manning Passing Academy. He has also worked in football operations for the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL head office.

Waldbauer is Manitoba’s quarterbacks coach and helped Jackson Tachinski win Canada West Football Player of the Year this past season. He has previously served as the offensive coordinator of the Winnipeg Rifles (CJFL) and Maples Marauders (WHSFL). Waldbauer also coached the quarterbacks at this year’s CFL Combine, which was held in Winnipeg.

Karhut won the Vanier Cup as a member of Manitoba’s offensive line in 2007 before playing professionally for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes. The native of Regina, Sask. has since coached the Kelvin Clippers (WHSFL), Winnipeg Rifles (CJFL), York Lions, Manitoba Bisons, and Tec Voc Hornets (WHSFL).

All four candidates are giving public presentations at the University of Manitoba, which are open to students. Pierre’s was Tuesday, Dec. 3, Bone’s is Friday, Dec. 6, Waldbauer’s is Monday, Dec. 9, and Karhut’s is Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Brian Dobie retired following the 2024 season after serving as Manitoba’s head coach for 29 seasons, finishing his tenure with a record of 127-120-1. The Bisons went 7-1 this past year to finish atop the Canada West standings, though the team suffered an upset 28-25 loss to the Regina Rams in the conference semifinal.