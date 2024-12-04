Canadian QB Blake Hebert commits to Notre Dame on NCAA early signing day

One of American college football’s most storied programs could soon be led by a Canadian after quarterback Blake Hebert signed with the University of Notre Dame on Wednesday.

The native of Maple Ridge, B.C. was formally announced as part of the Fighting Irish’s 2025 recruiting class on NCAA early signing day. He had previously committed to Clemson University before flipping his decision back in October.

Hebert began his football journey with the Ridge Meadows Knights before his family moved to the U.S. when he was 14 to improve his opportunities. He played three seasons at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. but suffered a fractured ankle that caused him to miss the majority of his last campaign. He wrapped up his high school career at the Brunswick School in Greenwich, Conn., where he finished his senior season with 2,107 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

The six-foot-four, 210-pound pivot was first-team All-NEPSAC in 2024 and was named the league’s offensive player of the year. He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and On3, earning offers from the likes of Auburn, Penn State, Ole Miss, and Nebraska.

Hebert, who was ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Canada, was joined in his commitment to Notre Dame by the country’s top-rated collegiate recruit, offensive tackle Will Black. The six-foot-seven, 292-pounder from London, Ont. was a five-star prospect according to On3 and Rivals after playing at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Conn. The pair join a trio of Canadian defensive linemen currently playing for the Fighting Irish: Armel Mukam of LaPrairie, Que., Sean Sevillano of Winnipeg, Man., and Devan Houstan of Mississauga, Ont.

There were 246 Canadians who played some level of football south of the border last season. Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke and Georgia State’s Christian Veilleux were the only two quarterbacks from that group to take snaps at the FBS level. Other Canadian QBs on Division I teams who did not take snaps include Drew Viotto at Eastern Michigan, Callum Wither at Ohio, Jeremy St-Hilaire at Vanderbilt, and Evans Chuba at Washington State.

According to CanadaFootballChat, 24 Canadians announced their NCAA commitments on early signing day, with Hebert being the lone quarterback. Other high-profile recruits locking in their decisions included linebacker Antoine Deslaurier from Laval, Que. going to Syracuse, defensive tackle Floyd-Dawens Boucard of Terrebonne, Que. signing with USC, and running back Shekai Mills-Knight of Ville de Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que. committing to Ole Miss.