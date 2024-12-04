Alouettes sign DB Wesley Sutton to two-year extension

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Wesley Sutton to a two-year contract extension to keep him with the team through 2026.

“Wes Sutton is a true leader in our secondary,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. “His energy is contagious, and his enthusiasm pushes our other players to excel every game. This veteran understands our system, and we are looking forward to seeing him in 2025.”

Sutton appeared in 12 games for the Alouettes in 2024, recording 61 defensive tackles, one on special teams, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 10 pass knockdowns.

The five-foot-11, 194-pound defender first joined the Alouettes in 2021 and has been in uniform for 48 games over the past four seasons, amassing 200 defensive tackles, nine sacks, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles. The native of Chandler, Ariz. was named an East Division all-star in 2022 and 2023, helping Montreal win a Grey Cup in his third season.