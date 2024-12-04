Alouettes’ DB Marc-Antoine Dequoy participating in Survivor-style Quebec reality show

Montreal Alouettes’ safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy will be starting his offseason in a unique way: stranded in the jungle.

The two-time All-CFL selection has been announced as a cast member for the third season of the Quebec reality television series Sortez Moi D’Ici, which recently began filming in Panama. The news was shared on social media by Alouettes’ owner Pierre-Karl Péladeau, who also owns the TVA network which airs the series.

Alors que le tournage vient de commencer dans la jungle du Panama, les 10 campeurs/ses qui seront de la 3e saison de « Sortez-moi d’ici » ont enfin été dévoilés. #SortezMoiDici, de retour ce printemps sur #TVA et TVA+. Pour revoir les saisons 1 et 2 : https://t.co/GZFxLVFd8T pic.twitter.com/lRtgi8GOer — Pierre Karl Péladeau (@PKP_Qc) December 4, 2024

The show, which is based on the hit British program I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, takes 10 Quebequois celebrities to South America for a Survivor-style competition. Contestants are forced to live outdoors while completing physical tests and eating unconventional foods, such as insects and animal organs. Over the course of the series, viewers gradually vote out the players until a winner is crowned.

The winner of the show receives a grand prize of $100,000, which is given to a charity of their choice. Dequoy is competing to raise money for the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

The 30-year-old DB is the first CFL player to compete on the show but isn’t new to reality TV. He has previously appeared on Big Brother Célébrités 2 and Big Brother Célébrités: Les jeux d’été.

The native of Ile Bizard, Que. has established himself as a fan favourite in his home province due to his outstanding play and impassioned defence of the French language during the Alouettes’ 2023 Grey Cup run. In four CFL seasons, he has collected 128 defensive tackles, 17 special teams tackles, 11 interceptions, and five forced fumbles while scoring two defensive touchdowns.

Season three of Sortez Moi D’Ici does not yet have an official release date but will air in the spring of 2025.