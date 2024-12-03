Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back two defensive backs

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive backs Russell Dandy and Patrick Rogers.

Dandy played collegiately at Eastern Illinois University where he made 74 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 24 pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 25 games. He was named first-team All-Big South Conference in his senior season and attended rookie minicamp with the New York Jets after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The six-foot, 170-pound native of Hinesville, Ga. attended training camp with the Blue Bombers this past season and spent a portion of the regular season on the practice roster.

Rogers also attended training camp with Winnipeg this past season. The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound native of Tacoma, Wa. played collegiately at Central Washington University where he made 110 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two blocks, and seven interceptions. He was named first-team All-Lone Star Conference as a senior.