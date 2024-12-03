Montreal Alouettes re-sign DB Najee Murray

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Najee Murray to a one-year contract extension through 2025.

The five-foot-eight, 194-pound native of Steubenville, Ohio recorded 44 defensive tackles over 11 regular season games this past season. He also made an interception during the East Final against the Toronto Argonauts.

The 30-year-old has been with the Alouettes since 2018, making 163 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack over 47 career games.

“Najee worked hard last winter to come back strong this year,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He had an excellent season with us in 2024, and we are happy that he is returning to the team. He is a role model for our young players, both on and off the field. He is a very important piece of our defence.”

For the rest of Montreal’s free agent list, click here.