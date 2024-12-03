Canadian QB Kurtis Rourke named second-team All-Big Ten

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke has been named second-team All-Big Ten amid a sensational season with the Indiana Hoosiers.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound passer completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 2,827 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions over 11 starts this season, going 10-1. He is coming off his best performance of the season as he threw a record six touchdown passes in a 66-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

The native of Oakville, Ont. transferred to Indiana this past season to boost his stock in the 2025 NFL Draft. He previously spent five years at Ohio University where he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. In 2022, he won Mid-American Conference (MAC) MVP, MAC Offensive Player of the Year, and was named first-team All-MAC. In 2023, he was second-team All-MAC despite suffering a torn ACL.

Dillon Gabriel of the Oregon Ducks received this year’s first-team All-Big Ten selection after completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,275 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions to lead his team to a 12-0 record.

Rourke, who is the younger brother of Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions, is eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft and 2025 CFL Draft.