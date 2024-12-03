B.C. Lions sign CJFL standout Elelyon Noa

The B.C. Lions have signed American running back Elelyon Noa, who was a standout with the Okanagan Sun of the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) in 2024.

The five-foot-eight, 200-pound ball-carrier ran for 1,612 yards and scored 23 touchdowns this past season, breaking the single-season conference rushing record set by Jamel Lyles with the Westshore Rebels in 2016. He was named the conference’s Outstanding Offensive Back and Outstanding Offensive Player.

The native of La Mesa, Calif. previously played at Utah State and Boise State, appearing in 32 total games and recording 202 carries for 811 yards, 16 catches for 116 yards, and four touchdowns.

In 2016, Noa broke the career rushing record at Helix High School set by Reggie Bush, who went on to win the Heisman Trophy at USC and play 11 years in the NFL, winning one Super Bowl and earning one first-team All-Pro selection.