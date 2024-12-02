Toronto Argonauts re-sign former second-round pick OL Sage Doxtater, three others

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Sage Doxtater, who became a free agent after finishing the year on the team’s practice roster.

The six-foot-seven, 317-pound blocker was selected by the Argonauts in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft but used his extra year of NCAA eligibility to return to New Mexico State University. He went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft but signed with the New Orleans Saints shortly thereafter as an undrafted free agent.

The 26-year-old was waived following training camp with an injury designation before spending time on the practice roster with the Arizona Cardinals and Saints that same year. The blocker started five games at left tackle for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023 but was inactive for five more due to injury.

A member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, Doxtater signed with the UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks earlier this year but was unable to play due to injury. He joined Toronto’s practice roster in October and he remained on it through the team’s Grey Cup win.

The Argonauts have also re-signed American offensive lineman George Moore, Global kicker Alfredo Gachuz Lozada, and Global punter Jeremy Edwards.

Moore dressed for one game this past season but was primarily on Toronto’s practice roster. The six-foot-six, 325-pound blocker played collegiately at the University of Oregon and San Mateo Community College before professional stints as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos, Arlington Renegades, Seattle Dragons, DC Defenders, and San Antonio Brahmas.

Gachuz Lozada dressed for one game in 2023 and connected on three-of-four field goal attempts and two-of-three convert attempts. The former Liga-de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) standout spent the entire 2024 season on Toronto’s practice roster.

Edwards spent all of 2024 on the practice roster with the Argonauts. The product of Eastern Kentucky University was a first-round pick in the 2024 CFL Global Draft.