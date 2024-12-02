Saskatchewan Roughriders add Canadian fullback Morgen Runge

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian fullback Morgen Runge.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound native of Whitecourt, Alta. went unselected in the 2023 CFL Draft. He signed with the Riders thereafter and participated in training camp before being sent back to the University of Alberta. He did so again in 2024, using up his final year of U Sports eligibility this past year.

Over three seasons with the Golden Bears, Runge recorded 14 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown along with eight tackles. He previously played four seasons with the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League where he rushed for 69 yards and one touchdown, caught seven passes for 72 yards, and made 33 special teams tackles over 22 games.

The University of Alberta finished fifth in the Canada West standings this past year at 2-6.