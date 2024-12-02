Montreal Alouettes sign four, including two-time NCAA football champion Trezmen Marshall

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American linebackers Trezmen Marshall and Barrington Wade and defensive backs Cameron Brown and Matt Severance.

Marshall played collegiately at the University of Georgia and University of Alabama, recording 86 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery. He won back-to-back National Championships as a member of the Bulldogs in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to the Crimson Tide in 2023.

Wade was in training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2023 but was released as part of final cuts. The six-foot-one, 232-pound defender later signed with the Chicago Bears but didn’t make their final roster. Collegiately, Wade dressed for 33 games over three seasons at the University of Iowa, posting 23 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions before stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos..

Brown recorded 55 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections during his collegiate career at Ohio State University. The six-foot, 197-pound native of St. Louis, Mo. was named All-Big Ten honourable mention as a senior in 2021. Brown has since been a member of the Los Angeles Chargers and the UFL’s Arlington Renegades.

Severance played four collegiate seasons at Bentley University, a Division II program located in Waltham, Mass., where he made 120 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, 22 pass knockdowns, and two blocked kicks. The five-foot-ten, 190-pound native of Lynn, Mass. was briefly in training camp with the Alouettes last year.