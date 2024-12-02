He’s back: Winnipeg Blue Bombers, OL Stanley Bryant agree to one-year extension

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with franchise left tackle Stanley Bryant. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-five, 319-pound blocker has played 219 career CFL games, including 186 since joining the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2015. He is a nine-time All-West Division selection, eight-time All-CFL selection, four-time CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and three-time Grey Cup champion.

The native of Goldsboro, N.C. missed two games this past season after collapsing during the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 12. The incident, which snapped his nine-year streak of not missing any games due to injury, was later attributed to a combination of heat and illness.

Bryant started his CFL career as a member of the Calgary Stampeders in 2010 and spent five seasons with the team, winning a Grey Cup in 2014. He will turn 39 in May.

The product of East Carolina University admitted that he contemplated retirement early this past season after Winnipeg started 0-4, though those thoughts dissipated once the team got back to its winning ways. The Blue Bombers qualified for a fifth-straight Grey Cup in 2024 after finishing the regular season with an 11-7 record, though they lost in upset fashion to the Toronto Argonauts by a score of 41-24.