Ed Hervey: ‘Players want to play for’ new Edmonton Elks head coach Mark Kilam

The Edmonton Elks made the hiring of new head coach Mark Kilam official on Monday with Ed Hervey, the team’s vice president of football operations and general manager, explaining his decision to bring the longtime special teams coordinator aboard.

“Mark has been preparing for the opportunity to be a CFL head coach for years and brings not only a wealth of experience, but tremendous enthusiasm to everything he does,” said Hervey in a statement.

“Players want to play for Mark, and coaches across the league respect his abilities and approach. We’re all excited to benefit from Mark’s energy and the collective strength of the coaching staff we’re working to assemble. I know he’s the right person for this job and this moment, as we build a championship organization.”

Kilam, who spent the past 20 years with the Calgary Stampeders, signed a three-year agreement in Edmonton as part of a new regime that has promised to end the “revolving door” that’s plagued the team for many years.

The 45-year-old native of Lethbridge, Alta. native won three Grey Cups in Calgary, most recently serving as the team’s assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Before his tenure with the Stampeders, Kilam played linebacker and served as a team captain with the University of Alberta Golden Bears and was a defensive assistant for Cochrane High School when the Cobras went undefeated and won three provincial championships.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be named head coach of the Edmonton Elks and I’m incredibly excited to put our vision into action,” said Kilam. “The EE are an icon of the CFL and I couldn’t be more proud to represent the Green and Gold, Edmonton, and all of Northern Alberta.”

“I’m looking forward to connecting with the players and the community. I can’t wait to get to work and begin laying the foundation for success.”

Kilam’s hiring was accompanied by a campaign from a litany of Stampeders — mostly former players, along with a few active ones — who spoke out in support of his candidacy. He has taken over from Jarious Jackson, who was named the team’s interim head coach in August after the firing of Chris Jones.

Edmonton’s new head coach will speak to the media on Monday afternoon.