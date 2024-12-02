B.C. Lions narrow head coach search to three finalists: sources

The B.C. Lions have narrowed the team’s head coach search to three finalists, per sources: Buck Pierce, Mike Benevides and Jordan Maksymic.

Pierce has been the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive coordinator for the past four seasons, helping the Blue and Gold reach the Grey Cup each of those years. He initially joined the team’s coaching staff in 2014, spending two years as running backs coach and four as quarterbacks coach. The former quarterback has won two CFL championships with the Bombers.

The 43-year-old Hutchinson, Kan. native played QB in the CFL for nine years, including five with the Lions, winning a Grey Cup in 2006. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 15,289 yards, 76 touchdowns with 63 interceptions while running 233 times for 1,684 yards, 7.2 per carry, and 14 majors.

Benevides has been in and around the CFL since 2000 and spent the past two years as B.C.’s special teams coordinator. He has had stints with the Calgary Stampeders, Edmonton Elks, and Ottawa Redblacks, working as a defensive coordinator, special teams coordinator, and assistant head coach.

The 56-year-old Toronto, Ont. native was previously head coach for the Lions from 2012 to 2014, posting a 33-21 regular season record and an 0-3 mark in the playoffs. He played collegiately at Bakersfield College and York University along the defensive line.

Maksymic has been B.C.’s offensive coordinator for the past four seasons, helping Canadian QB Nathan Rourke and veteran Vernon Adams Jr. reach new heights. The St. Albert, Alta. native had previous CFL stints which include time in Calgary, Edmonton, and Ottawa as a video coordinator, offensive assistant, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, and pass game coordinator.