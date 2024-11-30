Veteran Canadian DT Derek Wiggan announces retirement from CFL

Veteran Canadian defensive tackle Derek Wiggan has announced his retirement after nine CFL seasons.

The 32-year-old suited with the Montreal Alouettes in 2024, appearing in all 18 games and collecting 17 defensive tackles along with two sacks. He made the announcement via a long post to his Instagram account, sharing several photos of himself with current and former teammates.

“2024 was the most fun I’ve had playing football in a long time. I needed this season for my spirit. I was becoming disenchanted with the game for the past couple years. 2024 brought the joy back.

I want to thank all my teammates and every single person in the Montreal Alouettes organization. Even though we didn’t reach our ultimate goal of winning the Grey Cup, I will treasure the 2024 season. Y’all welcomed me and that meant the world to me. Just being appreciated for doing the simple things. None of you will know how much that meant to me. It reminded me of why I love this game of football so much that it hurts. Use 2024 as motivation. The grind for 9 continues.

There’s some (people) in these pictures I want to talk about. Mike Rose (is) probably the person I vent to the most. I’m so grateful that I can call you one of my best friends. You are one of the best players I’ve ever played with and one of the best players in the CFL. Regardless of the BS, you showed up and performed. I wish you got more appreciation for your level of consistency, professionalism, and character.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, I’m so proud of you bro. Always remember the Hill and the haters finding ways to shit on you. Your work ethic and resilience is unmatched. This season is only the beginning, only up from here. My brother forever.

Folarin Orimolade and DaVaris Daniels, y’all are champions and leaders. I feel privileged I got to be a part of y’all stories. Both of you are premier players in this league. Flo, you are one of the best players in this league and even a better person. Davaris, you are the epitome of excellence.

So to summarize all this if anyone is still reading this far. I’m retiring. Cya at the retirement party. 👊🏿”

Wiggan was selected by the Calgary Stampeders with the 34th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2014 CFL Draft and spent his first eight professional seasons with the team before moving to Montreal. In 124 career CFL games, he amassed 177 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception, winning the Grey Cup in 2018.

Before his professional career, the native of Toronto, Ont. played five seasons for Queen’s University, earning OUA all-star selections in each of his final two years.