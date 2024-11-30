Houston Texans elevate Canadian receiver Jared Wayne to active roster

The Houston Texans have elevated Canadian receiver Jared Wayne to their active roster ahead of the team’s Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The native of Peterborough, Ont. signed with the Texans after going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent the duration of his first season on the practice roster. He was waived due to injury in July but re-signed to the practice squad on October 9 and will now dress for his first career NFL game.

Wayne made 146 receptions for 2,308 yards and 13 touchdowns over 41 games at the University of Pittsburgh. He was the Panthers’ top receiver this past year as he caught 60 passes for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound target leapt a 41.5-inch vertical jump at Pitt’s pro day along with a 4.73-second forty-yard dash, 4.10-second short shuttle, 6.85-second three-cone, and 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump.

His father, Patrick Wayne, played collegiately at Simon Fraser University and was selected in the second round of the 1987 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Rough Riders. The six-foot-three, 225-pound linebacker suited up in 123 games over nine CFL seasons and made 118 tackles, 26 special teams tackles, 21 sacks, and two interceptions.

Wayne was the sixth-ranked prospect in the 2023 CFL Draft but fell to the Toronto Argonauts in the second round after signing in the NFL. Had he not been under contract with Houston, it’s possible that he would have been the first overall pick in the draft.

The Houston Texans (7-5) will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) on Sunday, December 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST.