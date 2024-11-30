Hamilton Tiger-Cats narrow GM decision to three finalists: sources

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have narrowed the team’s general manager search to three finalists, per sources: Geroy Simon, Ted Goveia and Kyle Carson.

The position became available after Ed Hervey was hired as general manager for the Edmonton Elks.

After one of the best playing careers in CFL history, Simon started working in player personnel with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2014, then spent 2015 to 2021 with the B.C. Lions as Canadian scouting director, CFL Draft coordinator, and a U.S. regional scout.

The 49-year-old Johnstown, Pa. native was hired as the Elks assistant general manager in 2022 and became interim Edmonton GM after Chris Jones was fired midway through the 2024 season. He helped the Green and Gold rebound from an 0-5 start with a 7-6 record to finish the season 7-11.

Simon played three seasons with Scott Milanovich, Hamilton’s head coach, as his quarterback at the University of Maryland from 1993 through 1995. His best campaign as a Terrapin came with Milanovich throwing him the football in 1994 as he made 77 receptions for 891 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games.

Goveia is currently the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ senior assistant general manager and player personnel director. He’s helped the Blue and Gold reach five straight Grey Cups, winning two in 2019 and 2021.

The Burlington, Ont. native’s first job in the CFL came with the Toronto Argonauts in 2010 where he served multiple roles with the team, including running backs coach, Canadian scouting director, and player personnel director. He won a home Grey Cup in Toronto with Milanovich as head coach in 2012.

Goveia previously spent 15 years coaching in U Sports at Mount Allison University, McMaster University, and the University of British Columbia.

Carson is currently the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ assistant general manager. He joined the Green and White after the 2019 season as player personnel director. Prior to his time in Riderville, the Sherwood Park, Alta. native spent eight years with the Calgary Stampeders.

The University of Calgary graduate was hired by the Stamps as an intern in 2012, then became the team’s football operations coordinator, scout, and CFL Draft coordinator. Calgary made five Grey Cups during his time with the franchise, winning twice in 2014 and 2018.

Chief executive officer Scott Mitchell, football operations president Orlondo Steinauer, and consultant Wally Buono are conducting final interviews over the weekend. The Ticats are coming off a 7-11 year in which the team missed the playoffs. Hamilton has the longest Grey Cup drought in the CFL, dating back to 1999.