Ticats’ assistant general manager Spencer Zimmerman to join Edmonton Elks: report

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ assistant general manager and director of player personnel Spencer Zimmerman is expected to follow his former boss Ed Hervey to the Edmonton Elks, according to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Zimmerman would assume a similar role in the Elks’ front office under Hervey, who was hired to be the team’s new GM on November 19 after previously holding the job in Hamilton. The Ticats are currently undergoing a search for a new general manager.

A native of London, Ont., Zimmerman has served three separate stints with the Tiger-Cats, including his latest tenure which began ahead of the 2022 season. He got his start with the club in 2012 as an intern under Bob O’Billovich, eventually rising through the ranks to become a pro and college scout.

Zimmerman left the team in 2016 to join the rival Toronto Argonauts as director of scouting and pro development, tacking assistant general manager onto his title before winning a Grey Cup in 2017. After three seasons with the Double Blue, he returned to Hamilton in 2019 as director of U.S. scouting, serving for one year before briefly exiting the league during the cancelled 2020 season.

Prior to his career in scouting, Zimmerman played offensive line and fullback at the University of Waterloo.