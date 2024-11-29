Promising young Canadian tight end Theo Johnson could be out for the remainder of the NFL season after suffering a foot injury in the New York Giants’ 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on American Thanksgiving.

Head coach Brian Daboll broke the news in a media conference Friday when asked about some frustration Johnson exhibited in the locker room. He said that more tests needed to be done but that the injury was expected to be long-term and “potentially” season-ending.

The native of Windsor, Ont. had arguably the best game of his rookie campaign on the U.S. national holiday, catching all five passes thrown his way for 54 yards. In 12 games this year, he has hauled in 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson was selected by the Giants with the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year entry-level contract worth $4.8 million and has a base salary of $795,000 in 2024.

The 23-year-old had a productive collegiate career at Penn State University, suiting up in 45 games over four seasons and making an immediate impact as a true freshman. He caught 77 passes for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions, earning an honourable mention All-Big Ten selection after recording seven majors in 2023.

The six-foot-six, 259-pound pass catcher participated in the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game and was named the best tight end for the National team during the week of practice. He was one of the winners of the 2024 NFL Combine, becoming the only tight end in history to run sub-4.6 and jump over 39 inches in the vertical while weighing more than 255 pounds.

Officially, Johnson clocked an official 4.57-second forty-yard dash with a 1.55-second ten-yard split, while leaping a whopping 39.5 inches in the vertical and 10 feet, five inches in the broad. He also ran a 4.19-second short shuttle and added a 7.15-second three-cone.

Johnson was the top-rated player from Canada in the 2020 recruiting class and received four-star status as a prospect without attending a U.S. prep school. He attended Holy Names Catholic School, leading the team to back-to-back SWOSSAA and OFSAA titles while earning himself an invite to the Under Armour All-American game.

The New York Giants (2-10) have five games remaining and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. They return to action on Sunday, December 8 when they host the New Orleans Saints (4-7).