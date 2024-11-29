B.C. Lions re-sign RB Jordan Terrell, one other

The B.C. Lions have brought back a pair of players who finished the year on the practice roster, signing American running back Jordan Terrell and defensive back Tyler Cole to new contracts.

Terrell re-joins the Lions after suiting up in three regular-season games in 2024. He carried the ball three times for 24 yards as a rookie, while catching a single pass for 24 yards and a touchdown against the Toronto Argonauts.

The five-foot-ten, 210-pound native of Ramseur, N.C. suited up in 37 games at Barton College from 2020 to 2023, rushing for 5,487 yards and 44 touchdowns on 969 carries. He was a three-time All-Super Region II All-American and a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference recipient. Terrell also rushed for a school-record 403 yards in a victory over Erksine in 2023, falling only 22 yards shy of the Division II single-game record.

Coyle signed the Lions in October and finished the season on the practice roster. He previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and recorded eight tackles in three NFL games, later spending time with the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound native of Windsor, Conn. made 260 total tackles, 18 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two touchdowns over 35 collegiate games at the University of Connecticut. He transferred to Purdue University for his final collegiate season where he made 13 defensive tackles over three games.