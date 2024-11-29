B.C. Lions bring back DE Juliano Falaniko, sign six others

The B.C. Lions have re-signed American defensive lineman Juliano Falaniko and added six new American players to the roster.

Falaniko became a free agent after finishing his rookie season on the practice roster but returns to the team after playing five games in 2024. The USC product notched four defensive tackles and one forced fumble with B.C., while also recording his first career sack in the team’s Touchdown Pacific victory over Ottawa in Victoria.

Joining him with the Lions will be receivers Stacy Chukwumezie and Hayden Hatten; defensive linemen Mark Ho Ching, Scean Mustin-Sherman, and Adam Rodriguez; and defensive back Anthony Witherstone.

Chukwumezie played 28 games over parts of five seasons at Northern Arizona University, hauling in 96 receptions for 1,629 yards and 12 touchdowns and earning a second-team All-Big Sky selection in 2021. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, the six-foot-two, 180-pound target attended rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants in 2023 and was selected in the XFL Draft by the Vegas Vipers before that team folded amid the merger with the USFL.

Hatten had an illustrious collegiate career at the University of Idaho, earning three first-team All-Big Sky selections and being named an FCS All-American in each of his last two seasons. The six-foot-one, 217-pound target racked up 244 receptions for 3,349 yards and 33 touchdowns in 45 games, while also throwing for a pair of majors. He was signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2024 but released following training camp, later receiving a five-week suspension from the NFL for undisclosed reasons.

Ho Ching also attended Northern Arizona, where he was named a team captain in 2023. The six-foot-three, 290-pound defensive tackle registered 54 total tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, two sacks and four pass knockdowns in 31 games with the Lumberjacks, later earning a rookie mini-camp invite from the Chicago Bears.

Mustin-Sherman last played for the Green Bay Blizzard of the Arena Football League, notching 30 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two batted passes, and a blocked kick in 15 games. The six-foot-two, 325-pound defensive tackle previously played five games for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2023, recording eight total tackles. Collegiately, the native of Fontana, Cal. suited up in 44 games for Sam Houston State University, amassing 55 total tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and a pair of blocked kicks.

Rodriguez is a veteran of three professional seasons, two with the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars and another with the UFL’s Houston Roughnecks. The six-foot-two, 240-pound pass rusher was a two-time All-USFL selection and led that league in sacks in 2022, compiling 95 total tackles and 17 sacks combined between the two teams. Prior to his time in spring football, the Springville, Ut. native attended Weber State University and registered 199 total tackles, 41 tackles for a loss, 22 sacks, ten pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 52 games, twice receiving FCS All-American recognition.

Witherstone previously attended training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, but was released both times. The six-foot, 190-pound DB from Warwick, R.I. played six collegiate seasons at Merrimack College, recording 74 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, two touchdowns, 19 pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 35 games.