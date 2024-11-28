Official 2025 CFL pending free agent list

The Canadian Football League has released its official pending free agent list for all nine teams.
Players who do not come to terms with their respective franchises prior to Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at noon ET become free agents. The free agency communication window opens Sunday, February 2 at noon until Sunday, February 9 at noon.
The team lists below are current to publication time and do not include retired or suspended players.
2025 pending free agents listed in alphabetical order
(Name | Position)
*Denotes national player
^Denotes global player
B.C. Lions
Antwi, Jeshrun* | RB
Archibald, Joshua* | DL
Banks, Joshua | DL
Betts, Mathieu* | DL
Cherry, Nathan* | DL
Chungh, Sukh* | OL
Couture, Michael* | OL
Debaillie, Tibo^ | DL
Edwards-Cooper, Jalon | DB
Evans, Ciante | DB
Flintoft, Stefan | P
Greene, Adrian* | DB
Guzylak-Messam, Isaiah* | LB
Knevel, David* | OL
Lee, T.J. | DB
Lokombo, Boseko* | LB
Mackie, David* | RB
McInnis, Justin* | WR
Moore, Marcus | DL
Peirson, Andrew* | OL
Perkins, Kent | OL
Peters, Garry | DB
Pickett, Riley* | DL
René, Patrice* | DB
Robertson, Pete | DL
Rugamba, Emmanuel | LB
Schleuger, Chris | OL
Stanback, William | RB
Whyte, Sean* | K
Edmonton Elks
Acheampong, Samuel* | DL
Bethel-Thompson, McLeod | QB
Bratton, Darius | DB
Christmas, Demarcus | DL
Cobb, Gavin* | WR
Dominique, Jeremie* | DB
Forbes-Mombleau, Vincent* | WR
Ford, Tre* | QB
Foucault, David* | OL
Gray, Tony | OL
Hagerty, Joshua* | DB
Hutter, Scott* | DB
Ivey, Martez | OL
Jones, Tevin | WR
Leake, Javon | RB
Leonard, A.C. | DL
Lewis, Eugene | WR
Maruo, Les^ | LB
Mayala, Hergy* | WR
McKnight, Romeo | DL
Moncrief, Derrick | LB
Moore, Kyran | WR
Morgan, Nyles | LB
Oakman, Shawn | DL
Plamondon, Jacob* | DL
Prukop, Dakota | QB
Purifoy, Loucheiz | DB
Richards, Shane* | OL
Steward, Hunter* | OL
Szott, Jakub* | OL
Calgary Stampeders
Awe, Micah | LB
Bonner, Logan | QB
Crawford, Aaron* | LS
Demery, D’Antne | OL
Dozier, Branden | DB
Grace, Cody^ | P
Graham, Elliot* | DL
Howsare, Julian | DL
John, Rysen* | WR
Konar, Adam* | LB
Langlais, William* | RB
Logan, Peyton | RB
Maier, Jake | QB
McEwen, Sean* | OL
Michel, Marken | WR
Middlemost, Tyson* | WR
Mills, Dedrick | RB
Odoms-Dukes, Tre | WR
Paredes, René* | K
Philpot, Jalen* | WR
Roberson, Tre | DB
Saxelid, Kyle* | OL
Shiltz, Matt | QB
Statz, Nick* | DB
Stevens, Tommy | QB
Teitz, Micah* | LB
Thompson, Malcolm* | DB
Williams, Darius | LB
Williams, Kobe | DB
Williams, Zack* | OL
Saskatchewan Roughriders
Albright, Christian | DL
Alford, Mario | WR
Allen, A.J.* | LB
Auclair, Adam* | LB
Blake, Philip* | OL
Brown, Miles | DL
Carney, Malik | DL
Cox, Bryan | DL
Dabire, Charbel* | DL
Dalke, Jayden* | DB
Godber, Peter* | OL
Harris, Trevor | QB
Henderson, Amari | DB
Herdman-Reed, Jordan* | LB
Herdman-Reed, Justin* | LB
Hickson, Frankie | RB
Hunchak, Colton* | WR
Johnson, Micah | DL
Lanier II, Anthony | DL
Lokombo, Nelson* | DB
Marion, Benoît* | DL
Onyeka, Godfrey* | DB
Onyeka, Kosi* | DB
Patterson, Shea | QB
Picton, Mitchell* | WR
Sayles, Marcus | DB
Sceviour, Ryan* | OL
Sterns, Jerreth | WR
Tate, Trevon | OL
Thurman, Jameer | LB
Williams, Deontai | DB
Zerr, Noah* | OL
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Alexander, Brandon | DB
Augustine, Johnny* | RB
Benson, Mike* | LS
Bighill, Adam | LB
Bryant, Stanley | OL
Cole II, Brian | LB
Dobson, Liam* | OL
Feltmate, Bailey* | LB
Ford, Tyrell* | DB
Fox, Miles | DL
Garbutt, TyJuan | DL
Gauthier, Shayne* | LB
Haba, Celestin | DL
Hallett, Noah* | DB
Holm, Evan | DB
Jefferson, Willie | DL
Jones, Tony | LB
Lawler, Kenny | WR
Lofton, Eric | OL
Neufeld, Patrick* | OL
Parker, Jamal | DB
Schoen, Dalton | WR
Streveler, Chris | QB
Taylor, Nicholas | DB
Thomas, Jake* | DL
Whitehead, Lucky | WR
Wilson, Kyrie | LB
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Beard, David* | OL
Butler, James | RB
Dunbar Jr., Steven | WR
Figueroa, Joel | OL
Hoyte, Trevor* | LB
Johnson, Evan* | OL
Leonard, Richard | DB
Makonzo, Enock* | LB
Ménard, David* | DL
Milanovic-Litre, Ante* | RB
Moxey, Jonathan | DB
O’Leary-Orange, Brendan* | WR
Smith, Kiondré* | WR
Sunderland, Will | DB
Ternowski, Tyler* | WR
Tuck, James* | RB
Usher, Nick | DL
Toronto Argonauts
Adeleke, Tunde* | DB
Amos, DaShaun | DB
Arbuckle, Nick | QB
Baron, Woody | DL
Brinkman, Jared | DL
Cage, Isiah | OL
Calver, Brandon* | RB
Carey, Ka’Deem | RB
Ceresna, Jake | DL
Coxie, Damonte | WR
Dukes, Cameron | QB
Exumé, Kerfalla-Emmanuel* | DB
Grant, Janarion | WR
Haggerty, John^ | P
Harry, Jamie* | DB
Mackellar, Gregor* | OL
McFadden, Tarvarus | DB
McManis, Wynton | LB
Metchie, Royce* | DB
Priester, Robert | LB
Rice, Landon* | OL
Scott, Bryan | QB
Smith, Robbie* | DL
Sopik, Fraser* | LB
Ottawa Redblacks
Acklin, Jaelon | WR
Addae, Alonzo* | DB
Addison, Bralon | WR
Bladek, Dariusz* | OL
Boyd, Dino | OL
Bruggeling, Keaton* | WR
Carter, Bryce | DL
Cranston, Ty* | DB
Crum, Dustin | QB
Dedmon, DeVonte | WR
Dubois, Marco* | WR
Hardy, Justin | WR
Hogan-Saindon, Cyrille* | OL
Howell, Justin* | DB
Johnson Jr., Gary | LB
Lamont, Deandre | DB
Leone, Richie | K
Masoli, Jeremiah | QB
Mauldin IV, Lorenzo | DL
McGhee, Alijah | DB
Morrow, Jamal | RB
Onyeka, Kene* | DL
Pelehos, Zack* | OL
Pickett, Adarius | LB
Romick, Nigel* | DL
Ruby, Jacob* | OL
Santos-Knox, Jovan | LB
Stewart, Silas | LB
Vrede, Tyron^ | LB
Wakefield, Michael | DL
Webb, Damon | DB
Montreal Alouettes
Behar, Nathaniel* | WR
Chagnon, Frédéric* | LB
Cibasu, Régis* | WR
Côté, David* | K
Davis, Dominique | QB
Ellis, Avery | DL
Ento, Kabion | DB
Evans, Caleb | QB
Fletcher, Walter | RB
Gagné, Alexandre* | LB
Gagnon, Philippe* | OL
Gowanlock, Brock* | DL
Julien-Grant, Kaion* | WR
Letcher Jr., James | WR
Lyon, Nafees | DB
Matte, Kristian* | OL
Murray, Najee | DB
Stubblefield, Reggie | DB
Sutton, Wesley | DB
Thomas Erlington, Sean* | RB
White Jr., Reggie | WR
Wiggan, Derek* | DL
Wynn, Dylan | DL
Zema, Joseph^ | P