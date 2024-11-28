Official 2025 CFL pending free agent list

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The Canadian Football League has released its official pending free agent list for all nine teams.

Players who do not come to terms with their respective franchises prior to Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at noon ET become free agents. The free agency communication window opens Sunday, February 2 at noon until Sunday, February 9 at noon.

The team lists below are current to publication time and do not include retired or suspended players.

2025 pending free agents listed in alphabetical order
(Name | Position)
​*Denotes national player
​^Denotes global player

B.C. Lions

Antwi, Jeshrun* | RB
Archibald, Joshua* | DL
Banks, Joshua | DL
Betts, Mathieu* | DL
Cherry, Nathan* | DL
Chungh, Sukh* | OL
Couture, Michael* | OL
Debaillie, Tibo^ | DL
Edwards-Cooper, Jalon | DB
Evans, Ciante | DB
Flintoft, Stefan | P
Greene, Adrian* | DB
Guzylak-Messam, Isaiah* | LB
Knevel, David* | OL
Lee, T.J. | DB
Lokombo, Boseko* | LB
Mackie, David* | RB
McInnis, Justin* | WR
Moore, Marcus | DL
Peirson, Andrew* | OL
Perkins, Kent | OL
Peters, Garry | DB
Pickett, Riley* | DL
René, Patrice* | DB
Robertson, Pete | DL
Rugamba, Emmanuel | LB
Schleuger, Chris | OL
Stanback, William | RB
Whyte, Sean* | K

Courtesy: Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks

Acheampong, Samuel* | DL
Bethel-Thompson, McLeod | QB
Bratton, Darius | DB
Christmas, Demarcus | DL
Cobb, Gavin* | WR
Dominique, Jeremie* | DB
Forbes-Mombleau, Vincent* | WR
Ford, Tre* | QB
Foucault, David* | OL
Gray, Tony | OL
Hagerty, Joshua* | DB
Hutter, Scott* | DB
Ivey, Martez | OL
Jones, Tevin | WR
Leake, Javon | RB
Leonard, A.C. | DL
Lewis, Eugene | WR
Maruo, Les^ | LB
Mayala, Hergy* | WR
McKnight, Romeo | DL
Moncrief, Derrick | LB
Moore, Kyran | WR
Morgan, Nyles | LB
Oakman, Shawn | DL
Plamondon, Jacob* | DL
Prukop, Dakota | QB
Purifoy, Loucheiz | DB
Richards, Shane* | OL
Steward, Hunter* | OL
Szott, Jakub* | OL

Photo courtesy: Paul Yates/B.C. Lions

Calgary Stampeders

Awe, Micah | LB
Bonner, Logan | QB
Crawford, Aaron* | LS
Demery, D’Antne | OL
Dozier, Branden | DB
Grace, Cody^ | P
Graham, Elliot* | DL
Howsare, Julian | DL
John, Rysen* | WR
Konar, Adam* | LB
Langlais, William* | RB
Logan, Peyton | RB
Maier, Jake | QB
McEwen, Sean* | OL
Michel, Marken | WR
Middlemost, Tyson* | WR
Mills, Dedrick | RB
Odoms-Dukes, Tre | WR
Paredes, René* | K
Philpot, Jalen* | WR
Roberson, Tre | DB
Saxelid, Kyle* | OL
Shiltz, Matt | QB
Statz, Nick* | DB
Stevens, Tommy | QB
Teitz, Micah* | LB
Thompson, Malcolm* | DB
Williams, Darius | LB
Williams, Kobe | DB
Williams, Zack* | OL

Courtesy: Piper Sports Photography/Harvard Media.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Albright, Christian | DL
Alford, Mario | WR
Allen, A.J.* | LB
Auclair, Adam* | LB
Blake, Philip* | OL
Brown, Miles | DL
Carney, Malik | DL
Cox, Bryan | DL
Dabire, Charbel* | DL
Dalke, Jayden* | DB
Godber, Peter* | OL
Harris, Trevor | QB
Henderson, Amari | DB
Herdman-Reed, Jordan* | LB
Herdman-Reed, Justin* | LB
Hickson, Frankie | RB
Hunchak, Colton* | WR
Johnson, Micah | DL
Lanier II, Anthony | DL
Lokombo, Nelson* | DB
Marion, Benoît* | DL
Onyeka, Godfrey* | DB
Onyeka, Kosi* | DB
Patterson, Shea | QB
Picton, Mitchell* | WR
Sayles, Marcus | DB
Sceviour, Ryan* | OL
Sterns, Jerreth | WR
Tate, Trevon | OL
Thurman, Jameer | LB
Williams, Deontai | DB
Zerr, Noah* | OL

Photo: Gideon Mojica/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Alexander, Brandon | DB
Augustine, Johnny* | RB
Benson, Mike* | LS
Bighill, Adam | LB
Bryant, Stanley | OL
Cole II, Brian | LB
Dobson, Liam* | OL
Feltmate, Bailey* | LB
Ford, Tyrell* | DB
Fox, Miles | DL
Garbutt, TyJuan | DL
Gauthier, Shayne* | LB
Haba, Celestin | DL
Hallett, Noah* | DB
Holm, Evan | DB
Jefferson, Willie | DL
Jones, Tony | LB
Lawler, Kenny | WR
Lofton, Eric | OL
Neufeld, Patrick* | OL
Parker, Jamal | DB
Schoen, Dalton | WR
Streveler, Chris | QB
Taylor, Nicholas | DB
Thomas, Jake* | DL
Whitehead, Lucky | WR
Wilson, Kyrie | LB

Photo courtesy: Bob Butrym/RFB Sport Photography

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Beard, David* | OL
Butler, James | RB
Dunbar Jr., Steven | WR
Figueroa, Joel | OL
Hoyte, Trevor* | LB
Johnson, Evan* | OL
Leonard, Richard | DB
Makonzo, Enock* | LB
Ménard, David* | DL
Milanovic-Litre, Ante* | RB
Moxey, Jonathan | DB
O’Leary-Orange, Brendan* | WR
Smith, Kiondré* | WR
Sunderland, Will | DB
Ternowski, Tyler* | WR
Tuck, James* | RB
Usher, Nick | DL

Photo: Reuben Polansky/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

Toronto Argonauts

Adeleke, Tunde* | DB
Amos, DaShaun | DB
Arbuckle, Nick | QB
Baron, Woody | DL
Brinkman, Jared | DL
Cage, Isiah | OL
Calver, Brandon* | RB
Carey, Ka’Deem | RB
Ceresna, Jake | DL
Coxie, Damonte | WR
Dukes, Cameron | QB
Exumé, Kerfalla-Emmanuel* | DB
Grant, Janarion | WR
Haggerty, John^ | P
Harry, Jamie* | DB
Mackellar, Gregor* | OL
McFadden, Tarvarus | DB
McManis, Wynton | LB
Metchie, Royce* | DB
Priester, Robert | LB
Rice, Landon* | OL
Scott, Bryan | QB
Smith, Robbie* | DL
Sopik, Fraser* | LB

Photo courtesy: Scott Grant/CFLPhotoArchive.com

Ottawa Redblacks

Acklin, Jaelon | WR
Addae, Alonzo* | DB
Addison, Bralon | WR
Bladek, Dariusz* | OL
Boyd, Dino | OL
Bruggeling, Keaton* | WR
Carter, Bryce | DL
Cranston, Ty* | DB
Crum, Dustin | QB
Dedmon, DeVonte | WR
Dubois, Marco* | WR
Hardy, Justin | WR
Hogan-Saindon, Cyrille* | OL
Howell, Justin* | DB
Johnson Jr., Gary | LB
Lamont, Deandre | DB
Leone, Richie | K
Masoli, Jeremiah | QB
Mauldin IV, Lorenzo | DL
McGhee, Alijah | DB
Morrow, Jamal | RB
Onyeka, Kene* | DL
Pelehos, Zack* | OL
Pickett, Adarius | LB
Romick, Nigel* | DL
Ruby, Jacob* | OL
Santos-Knox, Jovan | LB
Stewart, Silas | LB
Vrede, Tyron^ | LB
Wakefield, Michael | DL
Webb, Damon | DB

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

Montreal Alouettes

Behar, Nathaniel* | WR
Chagnon, Frédéric* | LB
Cibasu, Régis* | WR
Côté, David* | K
Davis, Dominique | QB
Ellis, Avery | DL
Ento, Kabion | DB
Evans, Caleb | QB
Fletcher, Walter | RB
Gagné, Alexandre* | LB
Gagnon, Philippe* | OL
Gowanlock, Brock* | DL
Julien-Grant, Kaion* | WR
Letcher Jr., James | WR
Lyon, Nafees | DB
Matte, Kristian* | OL
Murray, Najee | DB
Stubblefield, Reggie | DB
Sutton, Wesley | DB
Thomas Erlington, Sean* | RB
White Jr., Reggie | WR
Wiggan, Derek* | DL
Wynn, Dylan | DL
Zema, Joseph^ | P

