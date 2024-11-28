Official 2025 CFL pending free agent list

The Canadian Football League has released its official pending free agent list for all nine teams.

Players who do not come to terms with their respective franchises prior to Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at noon ET become free agents. The free agency communication window opens Sunday, February 2 at noon until Sunday, February 9 at noon.

The team lists below are current to publication time and do not include retired or suspended players.

2025 pending free agents listed in alphabetical order

​(Name | Position)

​*Denotes national player

​^Denotes global player

B.C. Lions

Antwi, Jeshrun* | RB

Archibald, Joshua* | DL

Banks, Joshua | DL

Betts, Mathieu* | DL

Cherry, Nathan* | DL

Chungh, Sukh* | OL

Couture, Michael* | OL

Debaillie, Tibo^ | DL

Edwards-Cooper, Jalon | DB

Evans, Ciante | DB

Flintoft, Stefan | P

Greene, Adrian* | DB

Guzylak-Messam, Isaiah* | LB

Knevel, David* | OL

Lee, T.J. | DB

Lokombo, Boseko* | LB

Mackie, David* | RB

McInnis, Justin* | WR

Moore, Marcus | DL

Peirson, Andrew* | OL

Perkins, Kent | OL

Peters, Garry | DB

Pickett, Riley* | DL

René, Patrice* | DB

Robertson, Pete | DL

Rugamba, Emmanuel | LB

Schleuger, Chris | OL

Stanback, William | RB

Whyte, Sean* | K

Edmonton Elks

Acheampong, Samuel* | DL

Bethel-Thompson, McLeod | QB

Bratton, Darius | DB

Christmas, Demarcus | DL

Cobb, Gavin* | WR

Dominique, Jeremie* | DB

Forbes-Mombleau, Vincent* | WR

Ford, Tre* | QB

Foucault, David* | OL

Gray, Tony | OL

Hagerty, Joshua* | DB

Hutter, Scott* | DB

Ivey, Martez | OL

Jones, Tevin | WR

Leake, Javon | RB

Leonard, A.C. | DL

Lewis, Eugene | WR

Maruo, Les^ | LB

Mayala, Hergy* | WR

McKnight, Romeo | DL

Moncrief, Derrick | LB

Moore, Kyran | WR

Morgan, Nyles | LB

Oakman, Shawn | DL

Plamondon, Jacob* | DL

Prukop, Dakota | QB

Purifoy, Loucheiz | DB

Richards, Shane* | OL

Steward, Hunter* | OL

Szott, Jakub* | OL

Calgary Stampeders

Awe, Micah | LB

Bonner, Logan | QB

Crawford, Aaron* | LS

Demery, D’Antne | OL

Dozier, Branden | DB

Grace, Cody^ | P

Graham, Elliot* | DL

Howsare, Julian | DL

John, Rysen* | WR

Konar, Adam* | LB

Langlais, William* | RB

Logan, Peyton | RB

Maier, Jake | QB

McEwen, Sean* | OL

Michel, Marken | WR

Middlemost, Tyson* | WR

Mills, Dedrick | RB

Odoms-Dukes, Tre | WR

Paredes, René* | K

Philpot, Jalen* | WR

Roberson, Tre | DB

Saxelid, Kyle* | OL

Shiltz, Matt | QB

Statz, Nick* | DB

Stevens, Tommy | QB

Teitz, Micah* | LB

Thompson, Malcolm* | DB

Williams, Darius | LB

Williams, Kobe | DB

Williams, Zack* | OL

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Albright, Christian | DL

Alford, Mario | WR

Allen, A.J.* | LB

Auclair, Adam* | LB

Blake, Philip* | OL

Brown, Miles | DL

Carney, Malik | DL

Cox, Bryan | DL

Dabire, Charbel* | DL

Dalke, Jayden* | DB

Godber, Peter* | OL

Harris, Trevor | QB

Henderson, Amari | DB

Herdman-Reed, Jordan* | LB

Herdman-Reed, Justin* | LB

Hickson, Frankie | RB

Hunchak, Colton* | WR

Johnson, Micah | DL

Lanier II, Anthony | DL

Lokombo, Nelson* | DB

Marion, Benoît* | DL

Onyeka, Godfrey* | DB

Onyeka, Kosi* | DB

Patterson, Shea | QB

Picton, Mitchell* | WR

Sayles, Marcus | DB

Sceviour, Ryan* | OL

Sterns, Jerreth | WR

Tate, Trevon | OL

Thurman, Jameer | LB

Williams, Deontai | DB

Zerr, Noah* | OL

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Alexander, Brandon | DB

Augustine, Johnny* | RB

Benson, Mike* | LS

Bighill, Adam | LB

Bryant, Stanley | OL

Cole II, Brian | LB

Dobson, Liam* | OL

Feltmate, Bailey* | LB

Ford, Tyrell* | DB

Fox, Miles | DL

Garbutt, TyJuan | DL

Gauthier, Shayne* | LB

Haba, Celestin | DL

Hallett, Noah* | DB

Holm, Evan | DB

Jefferson, Willie | DL

Jones, Tony | LB

Lawler, Kenny | WR

Lofton, Eric | OL

Neufeld, Patrick* | OL

Parker, Jamal | DB

Schoen, Dalton | WR

Streveler, Chris | QB

Taylor, Nicholas | DB

Thomas, Jake* | DL

Whitehead, Lucky | WR

Wilson, Kyrie | LB

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Beard, David* | OL

Butler, James | RB

Dunbar Jr., Steven | WR

Figueroa, Joel | OL

Hoyte, Trevor* | LB

Johnson, Evan* | OL

Leonard, Richard | DB

Makonzo, Enock* | LB

Ménard, David* | DL

Milanovic-Litre, Ante* | RB

Moxey, Jonathan | DB

O’Leary-Orange, Brendan* | WR

Smith, Kiondré* | WR

Sunderland, Will | DB

Ternowski, Tyler* | WR

Tuck, James* | RB

Usher, Nick | DL

Toronto Argonauts

Adeleke, Tunde* | DB

Amos, DaShaun | DB

Arbuckle, Nick | QB

Baron, Woody | DL

Brinkman, Jared | DL

Cage, Isiah | OL

Calver, Brandon* | RB

Carey, Ka’Deem | RB

Ceresna, Jake | DL

Coxie, Damonte | WR

Dukes, Cameron | QB

Exumé, Kerfalla-Emmanuel* | DB

Grant, Janarion | WR

Haggerty, John^ | P

Harry, Jamie* | DB

Mackellar, Gregor* | OL

McFadden, Tarvarus | DB

McManis, Wynton | LB

Metchie, Royce* | DB

Priester, Robert | LB

Rice, Landon* | OL

Scott, Bryan | QB

Smith, Robbie* | DL

Sopik, Fraser* | LB

Ottawa Redblacks

Acklin, Jaelon | WR

Addae, Alonzo* | DB

Addison, Bralon | WR

Bladek, Dariusz* | OL

Boyd, Dino | OL

Bruggeling, Keaton* | WR

Carter, Bryce | DL

Cranston, Ty* | DB

Crum, Dustin | QB

Dedmon, DeVonte | WR

Dubois, Marco* | WR

Hardy, Justin | WR

Hogan-Saindon, Cyrille* | OL

Howell, Justin* | DB

Johnson Jr., Gary | LB

Lamont, Deandre | DB

Leone, Richie | K

Masoli, Jeremiah | QB

Mauldin IV, Lorenzo | DL

McGhee, Alijah | DB

Morrow, Jamal | RB

Onyeka, Kene* | DL

Pelehos, Zack* | OL

Pickett, Adarius | LB

Romick, Nigel* | DL

Ruby, Jacob* | OL

Santos-Knox, Jovan | LB

Stewart, Silas | LB

Vrede, Tyron^ | LB

Wakefield, Michael | DL

Webb, Damon | DB

Montreal Alouettes

Behar, Nathaniel* | WR

Chagnon, Frédéric* | LB

Cibasu, Régis* | WR

Côté, David* | K

Davis, Dominique | QB

Ellis, Avery | DL

Ento, Kabion | DB

Evans, Caleb | QB

Fletcher, Walter | RB

Gagné, Alexandre* | LB

Gagnon, Philippe* | OL

Gowanlock, Brock* | DL

Julien-Grant, Kaion* | WR

Letcher Jr., James | WR

Lyon, Nafees | DB

Matte, Kristian* | OL

Murray, Najee | DB

Stubblefield, Reggie | DB

Sutton, Wesley | DB

Thomas Erlington, Sean* | RB

White Jr., Reggie | WR

Wiggan, Derek* | DL

Wynn, Dylan | DL

Zema, Joseph^ | P